 ALICE IN CARSON CITY’S WONDERLAND | NevadaAppeal.com

ALICE IN CARSON CITY’S WONDERLAND

Jim Grant | Nevada Appeal

Alice Brown, 4, is all smiles as she cools off from the early summer heat playing in the splash pad at the Bob McFadden Plaza on Monday afternoon.

Alice Brown, 4, is all smiles as she cools off from the early summer heat playing in the splash pad at the Bob McFadden Plaza on Monday afternoon.