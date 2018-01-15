Alterra Mountain Company new name of conglomerate involving Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

The joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Co., has been branded as Alterra Mountain Company, officials said on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The freshly named company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is comprised of 12 destinations and was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and Henry Crown and Company, owners of Aspen Ski Co., bought Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts and Deer Valley Resort in 2017.

The name "alterra" is a fusion of the words altitude and terrain/terra, paying homage to the mountains and communities that form the backbone of the company, Alterra officials said.

"Alterra Mountain Company is made up of unique mountain destinations, each with a personality and spirit that has delighted visitors for generations," Alterra Mountain Company president and COO David Perry said in a statement.

"We respect and continue to learn from the pioneers and leaders that built these iconic locations and paved the way before us, as we push the boundaries and innovate for our future."

Alterra Mountain Company also owns Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Deer Valley in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

"Our guests won't be seeing the name and logo much this year at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The primary function is a business-to-business function, but it's just nice to have a name on it," said Liesl Hepburn, Public Relations Director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, on Thursday.

"We're excited to be part of something bigger with some really incredible resorts. Having a cool and distinguished name is a great kickoff, and we're excited to see what comes out in terms of a pass product in a couple of months."

Hepburn said an announcement on what guests can expect from the 12 ski destinations in terms of holding a season pass for the 2018-19 season, will come some time in March.

But already excitement is building about the potential of having Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area — two of California's largest resorts, which are roughly a four-hour drive apart — on one pass.

"Having arguably two of the strongest resorts in California on one pass is really going to change the game," Hepburn said. "We're really excited about that."

Perry echoed those sentiments late last year.

"I don't think there's any secret we will have a pass product on the market next year," said Perry in November.

How Aspen Skiing Co.'s four ski areas fit into the ski pass plan remains an unknown.

Perry also said the name would be "a public-facing brand."

"You're not going to pull into Steamboat and see a sign that says, 'Welcome to Steamboat, part of the XYZ Company,'" he said in November.