American Legion Capitol City Post 4 honors local students

The American Legion Capitol City Post 4 awarded several local students for upstanding performance and citizenship.

The Post 4, District 4 American Legion Patrick Henry Oratorical Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals were awarded to first-place winner Lea Gifford of Douglas High School and second and third place winners Ivy Campbell and Sophia Peterson of Carson High School. Other participants were Randy Rego, April Hall, and Jenevieve Monroe from DHS.

The Legion congratulates the winners and thanks all participants.

Contestants are encouraged to attend Post 4 meetings during the summer to speak about the issues selected for next year's competition. Attending the meetings will help prepare participants for next year's contest.

Post 4 works with high school counselors to identify interested students to speak at the oratorical contest. This is their opportunity to be represented at the local contest, which was held at Western Nevada College this year.

The program objectives are to develop leadership, strengthen speaking ability, develop good study habits, and to prepare students to accept the duties and responsibilities of citizenship.

Recommended Stories For You

Post 4 awards first, second, and third place cash prizes and the winner goes on to compete at the American Legion District level, then the Department of Nevada's contest.

The winner of the national contest receives an $18,000 scholarship. Successful orators at levels below national level may also win scholarships as determined by the various oratory contest level sponsors.