Amodei event for students interested in service academies

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., has set an event for high school students interested in attending one of the nation's service academies for Saturday, March 16.

The event will be held in UNR's Joe Crowley Student Union Building beginning at 9 a.m.

Each year, members of Congress can nominate a few high school students to attend one of the nation's five service academies. He said he's encouraging any student interested in the opportunities offered by those schools to attend the Saturday event.

Those academies are West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut and the Merchant Marine Academy in New York.