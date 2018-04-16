Amodei receives 80 percent conservative rating

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., is among the officials awarded the American Conservative Union Foundation's award for Conservative Achievement.

The foundation annually produces a scorecard based on the voting records of members of Congress.

Based on those voting records, members of the House and Senate are given a score. Those who score 80 percent or higher are presented awards.

Amodei's score was 80 percent for the 2017 session of Congress and 74 percent lifetime.

"We applaud Rep. Amodei for his support of conservative values and working to achieve commonsense conservative solutions for the people of Nevada," said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp.