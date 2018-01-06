Andreana Donahue featured at Arts Council talk in Carson City

A reception and artist's talk with mixed-media artist Andreana Donahue will be held Thursday at the Nevada Arts Council's OXS Gallery in Carson City.

The event runs 5-7:30, with the artist talk scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Donahue, who's based in Las Vegas, is a visual artist and independent curator. An exhibition of her work, titled "Wintering Over," has been on display in the OXS Gallery since mid-November. The reception and talk is the culmination of the exhibit.

In her talk, Donahue will discuss her experience as a practicing artist who has been awarded many residencies, and her work as an arts advocate for marginalized and vulnerable populations.

Everywhere she has lived or studied, Donahue has incorporated physical pieces of the local environment into her work. During a residency in Alaska, she used local wildflowers and berries she gathered in the summer months to create a dye for a quilt. When she had a residency in Corsicana, Texas, she used denim and mechanics' rags to create a remembrance quilt she titled "The Lone Star."

In "Wintering Over," Donahue relates to the time she spent in residency in Iceland. Donahue is making work that responds to extreme environments, including Antarctica and Alaska, and how individuals adapt to these conditions.

Managed by the Artist Services Program at the Nevada Arts Council, the OXS Gallery is located at 716 N. Carson St., Suite A, in Carson City.