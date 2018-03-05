Angle, Amodei, Shepherd in Congressional race

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and Senate terms are six years.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., was among the first to file for election with the Secretary of State's office on Monday.

He also was the first to draw opposition in his race for a fourth two-year term in Nevada Congressional District 2.

But neither of his two opponents are newcomers to that race.

Republican Sharron Angle is making her second bid in CD2 and her fourth attempt to win a seat in the U.S. Congress. She previously lost to Heller in the 2006 primary but has also lost two Senate bids — in the 2010 general election to Harry Reid and the 2016 primary to Joe Heck.

In addition, Rick Shepherd, a progressive Democrat and self-proclaimed "Berniecrat," filed Monday morning. He previously was defeated in the 2016 primary for CD2, losing to Chip Evans.

Amodei first won a partial term in that office in a special election after Dean Heller resigned to take an appointment to the U.S. Senate.

Filing continues through March 16.