Angle, Amodei, Shepherd in Congressional race
March 5, 2018
Secretary of State filings:
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Jacky Rosen, D
D, Tom Heck, R,
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Mark Amodei, R (I),
Sharron Angle, R
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
Cresent Hardy, R
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP,
Jared Fisher, R,
Stan Lusak, R,
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Attorney General:
Craig Meuller, R
Secretary of State:
Barbara Cegavske, R, (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., was among the first to file for election with the Secretary of State's office on Monday.
He also was the first to draw opposition in his race for a fourth two-year term in Nevada Congressional District 2.
But neither of his two opponents are newcomers to that race.
Republican Sharron Angle is making her second bid in CD2 and her fourth attempt to win a seat in the U.S. Congress. She previously lost to Heller in the 2006 primary but has also lost two Senate bids — in the 2010 general election to Harry Reid and the 2016 primary to Joe Heck.
In addition, Rick Shepherd, a progressive Democrat and self-proclaimed "Berniecrat," filed Monday morning. He previously was defeated in the 2016 primary for CD2, losing to Chip Evans.
Amodei first won a partial term in that office in a special election after Dean Heller resigned to take an appointment to the U.S. Senate.
Filing continues through March 16.
