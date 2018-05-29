Animal control truck donated to Carson City humane society

Carson City's Nevada Humane Society animal shelter is getting a new animal control truck thanks to the ongoing work of Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI).

Friday, CASI will unveil the new vehicle at a breakfast celebration open to the public starting at 8 a.m. at the animal shelter.

The animal group purchased the 2018 Ford F-250 at Capital Ford, and then sent it to Diamond Truck Body Manufacturing, in Stockton, Calif., where it was customized and outfitted with five air-conditioned kennels, and an additional space for carrying deceased animals, all in the truck bed. The truck then went to Vital Signs Banners & Graphics in Carson City where it was wrapped with the animal shelter's graphic scheme.

"It's a nice, clean, friendly animal control vehicle that will be used for years to come," said Lisa Schuette, CASI chairperson.

Tuesday, Schuette visited Nancy Cole's third grade class at Empire Elementary to pick up the students' annual donation to CASI. For the last five years Schuette has visited the classroom at the start of the school year to talk with the kids about animals and compassion. The children then spend the school year putting spare change into a piggy bank, which Schuette picks up at the end of the year. Between $50 to $70 is usually collected and goes toward CASI's various programs.

CASI's Critter Fixer program, which provides help to low-income pet owners to spay and neuter their dogs and cats, has given out 200 vouchers, said Schuette. The vouchers can be used at three Carson City veterinarians, Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital, Quail Ridge Animal Hospital, and Sierra Veterinary Hospital. The owner pays $25 for a cat and $50 for a dog and with the voucher CASI pays the remainder of the cost of surgery.

Schuette said the program is expanding into Lyon and Storey counties soon.

On June 22, CASI is holding its annual fundraiser at the Governor's Mansion from 5-7:30 p.m.

Woof, Wine, and Whiskers is an informal wine tasting and features wines donated by Breakthrough Beverage, and food provided by Casino Fandango.

Tickets are $40 and can be ordered online at friendsofcasi.org, or by calling Schuette at 775-671-2413.