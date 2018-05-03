Annual Carson Lions kids fishing day is Saturday

The annual Carson Lions Kids' Fishing Day is set for Saturday.

The event hosted by the Carson City Host Lions Club will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baily Fishing Pond off of Highway 395 South. It's located in the southeast area of the Carson City Fairgrounds.

The first 100 kids, ages 12 and younger, will receive a free brown bag lunch. They also will be entered for a change to win prizes. Nosh Food Truck will be on site with food available for purchase.

Fishing poles will be provided for kids who can't bring their own. The club also will provide bait and tackle.

The educational day will give kids the chance to catch rainbow trout in the pond stocked by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The pond, which opened in September 2010, has water about 15 feet deep along with a fresh water in-flow from Clear Creek.

Fishing licenses are required for anyone 12 years of age or older. Licenses are available at local retail outlets or online through the Nevada Division of Wildlife http://www.ndow.org.

Recommended Stories For You

For information find the Carson City Host Lions Club on Facebook.