Annual enrollment open for ambulance subscription service

Enrollment is open for the Frontier Saver Ambulance Subscription Program, provided by the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District to cover costs associated with medically necessary ambulance transportation.

"Medical emergencies can strike at any time and an ambulance ride can be expensive," District Chief Rich Harvey said. "The cost is the last thing you want to think about during an emergency. Our Frontier Saver program is designed to offset any out-of-pocket expenses that could occur, making the decision to receive proper medical treatment easier for patients."

The program is open to anyone who lives in the geographical area covered by the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District excluding residents of convalescent homes, nursing homes, rest homes or similar medical or residential living facilities, as well as individuals with outstanding and unpaid bills for past Fire District services rendered.

The annual $50 single person subscription, $75 for a household, includes: all 911 emergency calls; all medically necessary and approved transfers from healthcare facilities within the fire district service area, provided by Central Lyon Fire, or by Carson City Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, North Lyon County Fire Protection District and Storey County Fire Protection District, as well as transportation to receiving hospitals in Carson City, Washoe County, Douglas County, Churchill County and Lyon County.

Enrollment is available online at CentralLyonFire.org.

For questions, contact the Fire District office at 775-246-6209 or info@centrallyonfire.org.