Annual KTVN Food Drive Friday

The 26th annual KTVN Channel 2 News Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive will be held on Friday. The event will be held at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The food drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donations received will remain in local communities. Those participating can just drive through at the drop-off locations and make a food or monetary donation without even leaving their car.

Organizations benefitting from the food drive include the Carson Valley Community Food Closet in Minden and Advocates to End Domestic Violence, the Ron Wood Family Resource Center and Friends in Service Helping, FISH, in Carson City.