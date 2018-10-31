Annual tournament benefits ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada

Carson City resident Florence Phillips, 87, still pours her heart into the program she directs and founded.

Phillips runs the ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada.

The tournament took place Friday at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

Phillips, who in August was named a CNN Hero, joined the Peace Corps in her 50s and worked on community projects and taught English in Kenya, Guatemala and Jamaica. She returned to the United States when she was 69 years old, volunteered with AmeriCorps, and established the ESL program in 2004.

In addition to free language tutoring services, the ESL In-Home Program provides workplace communication, computer literacy, GED preparation, and citizenship study regardless of sex, age, race, religion or national or ethnic origin, or physical disabilities.

Donations can also be made at http://www.eslinhome.org/donation.

Golfers who played in Friday's tournament include: Bill Cottrill and Sal Delgado; Chris Deal, Brian Deal, Jared Feser and Jesse Smithson; Ryan Ransdell, Dustin Peterson, Justin Harris and Clay Peterson; Jeff Touchstone, Pat McKay, Brian Compton and Phil Beach; Joe Erck, Steven McNaught, Hunter Powers and Garrett Powers; Danny Wood, Art Kalena, Linda House and Warren Weaver; Mike Presley, Joe Kingsland, Anthony Kingsland and Mark Durich; James Lutu, Kevin Riggins and Paula Lutu; Kristin Luis, Jason Luis, John Lewis and Ted Herzchel; Chris Johnston, Rob Sperry, James Arden and Jim Fuller; and Brad Bancroft, Ryan Shepherd, Rob Fair and Adam Trumble.