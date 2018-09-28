Anti-Kavanaugh protests at Heller’s office

LAS VEGAS — More than 60 people have gathered at a Las Vegas building that houses the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Demonstrators held signs reading, "I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford" and "Believe survivors stop Kavanaugh." They have been chanting, "We believe you" and "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Kavanaugh has got to go!"

Some women there shared their own stories of sexual assault.

A counter protester yelled at the group of men and women to "get a gun."

Heller's office on Friday did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' question about how the Nevada senator will vote.