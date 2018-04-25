Apartment complex expansion OK’d by Carson City Planning Commission

The apartment complex under construction at the south end of Curry Street is expanding.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday approved another 70 units as a modification of the project's year-old special use permit.

The Carson Hills Apartments will now consist of 370 units — 118 one-bedroom, 164 two-bedroom, and 88 three-bedroom apartments — on 22 acres.

The apartment complex will also include garages, a clubhouse, and pool, and access to nearby trails.

The development is expanding into 3 acres at the northwest corner of Curry Street and Clearview Drive where a 95-room Towneplace Suites by Marriott had been approved but is no longer planned.

Most of the discussion about the expansion concerned the impact on Carson City schools.

"My second comment is on the non-comment from the school district," said commission member Hope Tingle, whose first comment expressed concern about increased traffic. "Right now, Carson High is overcrowded to an interesting degree."

Hope Sullivan, planning manager, said she had reviewed the project with representatives from the Carson City School District, who did not submit any comments about its effect on school population.

"We should probably have them send a formal comment, instead of no comment," said Sullivan.

Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, said that during the annual review of the growth management ordinance the school district did say it was comfortable absorbing students from up to 650 new residential units this calendar year.

A couple of nearby residents on Voltaire Canyon Road gave public comment, concerned about road access for firefighting as well as stormwater mitigation, and dust and noise from the current construction.

"Every morning at 6:45 there are back-up beepers and diesel engines," said Jean Bondiett.

The Planning Commission next month will have its annual discussion of the growth management ordinance, which then makes a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on the maximum number of building permits that should be issued in the year.

The school district makes a presentation then on its capacity, and commission member Paul Esswein suggested Carson Tahoe Health representatives should take part, too, after Tingle said she was equally concerned about the pressure on healthcare access.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that there are issues with any development in terms of the school district and healthcare," Tingle said.