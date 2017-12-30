Appointments, water, sewer on Carson City supervisors’ agenda

The Board of Supervisors first meeting in 2018 will be full of committee appointments, including their own.

For board appointments, the supervisors will be determining the Mayor Pro Tem and the board's representatives on the Regional Transportation Commission, Audit Committee, Cultural Commission, NevadaWorks, Nevada Association of Counties, and Western Nevada Legislative Coalition as well as alternates for the last two groups.

The board, meeting as the Redevelopment Authority, also will choose a supervisor to serve on the Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee, which advises the authority, as well as selecting three new members for the committee from applicants.

The supervisors will also be conducting interviews for a citizen-at-large opening on the Audit Committee, two positions on the RTC, and three members for the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The board will vote to authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with Douglas County and Northern Nevada Development Authority to participate in a $600,000 brownfields grant. The grant pays for environmental assessments and cleanup on property the city wants to add to a certified sites program that readies land for commercial use.

Edwin James, general manager, Carson Water Subconservancy District, will give a presentation on the 2017 water year in the Carson River watershed.

Recommended Stories For You

The board will augment the city fiscal year 2017-18 budget by $38,222,769 due to carryover of program costs, grants, transfers of contingency and unanticipated sources of revenue.

And a public hearing will be held before the city can issue $4.87 million in bonds to finance sewer projects.

The Board of Supervisors meets Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.