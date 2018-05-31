Argent sends off final class

Argent Preparatory Academy graduated its last class Thursday, as more than two dozen students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Community and memories were the themes of Thursday's ceremonies, with speakers telling students about how important their legacy is with Argent Prep. Principal Krystal Hoefling spoke about how the students grew with each other, looked out for each other and created their high school experience together.

"Your memories are now a part of your past, not to be forgotten, but to be built upon," said Hoefling. "Be confident, be excited and be scared, but make those memories to look back on."

Hoefling described the class in a variety of ways including caring, hardworking, diligent and a community.

Twenty-eight students graduated Thursday, including seven who graduated a year early.

Carson City Justice of the Peace candidate Ryan Russell also spoke to the students, encouraging them to go through life with passion, kindness and light.

Recommended Stories For You

He gave the graduates several pieces of advice from living life honestly and kindly to attacking everything they do with confidence and hard work to most importantly, not taking life too seriously.

"Have fun, life is short," Russell said. "Love those around you, hug your dad, kiss your mom, pet a dog and laugh. Go through life boldly and without fear of failure."

This will be the last class to graduate from Argent, formally known as Silver State Charter School. In March, the State Charter School Authority unanimously voted to close Argent at the end of the school year due to low graduation rates, high school student turnover and falling enrollment. At the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, 219 students were enrolled and by February 76 had withdrawn, including half of the school's seniors.

"It is a bittersweet night," Hoefling said. "It is the first and last group of students to do this."

But, this is an opportunity for the graduates, Russell said.

"It is also empowering because you are the legacy of this school, it is on your shoulders and it is an opportunity to honor your classmates, teachers and everyone who walked these halls," Russell said. "Make it a legacy of achievement, go out and make the world a better place. It is a big challenge but you sitting here shows me that you are ready."

Thursday, the atmosphere was anything but negative, as students and their loved ones beamed with pride.

"This graduating class has all sorts of unique characteristics who all provided Argent Prep with great memories," Hoefling said.

Hoefling shared a memory and personal story about each graduate, from the class clown to the way one said hello each morning to the student who always asked teachers to race cars "though he knows he will lose."

"Argent Prep is a special place and the students are near and dear to our hearts as we have forged a special bond with them and their families," Hoefling said.

In addition to the well wishes from the staff, the graduation included a rose ceremony to signify their gratitude for their support systems over the last four years of high school.

The students took the time to deliver roses to their loved ones as a thank you and to show their love and respect as Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" played in the background.

And finally, it was time for the students to walk across the stage, solidifying high school into nothing more than a memory as loved ones cheered them on.

"This class has an enormous future to look upon," Hoefling said. "Congratulations class of 2018."