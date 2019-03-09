Art by autistic students displayed at Carson City school

Third through fifth grade autistic students under the guidance of teacher Kathy Brown at Bordewich-Bray Elementary School participated in an art project with "The Lion King" theme.

Brown has been in the district for 22 years. She said she sees her students as concrete thinkers, not students with a disability, and she focuses on highlighting her students' strengths.

Brown began the Lion King project right before Christmas break. The students studied Africa, used art mediums such as mosaic patterns to create animals, studied 11 African animals, compared and contrasted the 1994 animated version to the present live version coming out in July, discussed different art galleries and the symbolism behind the masks.