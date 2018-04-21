Art to be displayed for ‘True Grit’ event

Carson City's Big Read Event featuring "True Grit" will kick off May 3 with an exhibit at Western Nevada College displaying artwork made from canceled playing cards from area casinos.

"We have everything from framed collages to the transformation of cards into three-dimensional elements," said Mark Salinas, Carson City's arts and culture coordinator. "Some people used the cards to make a likeness of characters from the book or optical art. You see one card to the whole deck being utilized."

Funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Big Read is a three-month celebration of a literary work.

Salinas chose "True Grit" from a predetermined list because it's a Western set in the 1870s.

"It was an absolute fit for Carson City because it's synchronized with so many happenings in the state of Nevada," he said. "There are so many elements from that era that we have here in Carson City to celebrate."

Events are planned through July 22, including reading groups, art workshops, museum tours, movies and more.

A reception for the "True Grit" Art Exhibition will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 3, with the exhibit remaining on display through July 6.

Guitarist Mylo McCormick will provide entertainment, Western Nevada College's chef will provide savory grits and Shoe Tree Brewing Company will unveil its "True Grit" beer.

Artists from across the state — like Wellington, Las Vegas, Winnemucca, Reno and Carson City — will display their work from cards donated by Gold Dust West, Max Casino, Casino Fandango and the Carson City Nugget.

"We've attracted not only renowned Nevada artists, but also people who are seeing this as their first time to exercise their art skills," Salinas said. "That's the exciting part, to juxtapose those people."

Jurors from the four casinos will choose the top three art pieces to be presented awards made by Rustically Divine.

Best of Show will be purchased for $200 to be added to the city's collection.

"It's my hope that all of their works will sell, and the artists will keep 100 percent of the profits," Salinas said. "I'm thrilled with the results. Everyone brings their own skill set to the deck of cards. I am hoping this turns into its own standalone annual event."

Carson City will also receive its newest form of public art during the Big Read when Eureka artists Deon and Trish Reynolds install a mural on the corner of East Proctor and North Stewart streets made from wheat paste.

"The wheat paste is akin to wall paper, layered with a protective surface," Salinas explained. "Depending on the weather, it should last up to two years."

The mural, which is a black-and-white photo of a cowboy working cattle, will be installed around 9 a.m. Thursday. The unveiling will be 5-7 p.m. May 11.

Salinas said he's pleased with the way the Big Read has come together.

"It's an exciting mix of city, state, commercial and nonprofit opportunities to show off the history of Carson City and where it's headed in the future," Salinas said.