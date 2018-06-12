Art, vacation package & more up for grabs in Concert Under the Stars auction

The 10th annual Concert Under the Stars, A Benefit for the Greenhouse Project, takes place Wednesday, July 11 at Brewery Arts Center, featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Jefferson Starship and Terrapin Crossroad's house band, Midnight North.

In addition to phenomenal music each year, TGP's board has been happy to present the live auction, featuring an array of "experience packages" and one-of-a-kind art.

"Over the years, we've found more than anything, people love to bid on packages that focus on doing something and often we see a group of friends or family go in together on the bidding," said Karen Abowd, TGP's founder and president.

Among the items that will be auctioned are:

Artist Phil Lanzino will paint the surface of your choice — a wall, canvas, vehicle, whatever your heart desires. Karen and Charlie Abowd's Burner Mobile, parked at Cafe at Adele's, is a fine representation of his work, which is valued at $2,000 and donated by TGP Emeritus Board Member Laura Fitzsimmons.

Enjoy five nights at Little Flume Creek Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho for 2-12 people. Country breakfast and cocktail hour are daily features. Package also includes two barbecue dinners, a one-day adventure on Lake Pend Oreille on the "LenaBelina" pontoon boat, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, relaxing, boating and river floating. Each cabin has four twin beds, perfect for a family gathering. Donated by TGP Retiring Board Member Michelle Lewis and husband Steve, this trip is valued at $2,000.

Sit down for a Spanish seafood paella dinner for 10, hosted by Chef Don Pepe, "The Paella King," and wife Carol Paz, and Chef Charlie Abowd and wife Karen, at the Abowd's home. Wine served during the meal is taken from the Abowd's private wine collection and the evening is to be redeemed during summer/fall 2018. Donated by Carpe Nevada, LLC and Chef Pepe, the value is $2,000.

Calling all Burners or would-be Burners, now is your chance to bid on a great package that includes two Burning Man tickets, one vehicle pass, a Junkee Clothing $100 gift certificate and a Sunset Car Ride to be arranged through TGP Board Member Jo Kilpatrick, who has donated this item valued at $1,200.

Two golf packages are up for auction this year. The first is a golf package created just for this event by Duncan Golf Management and owner Tom Duncan. Enjoy rounds of golf for four at each of these properties: Wildcreek, Lake Ridge, Wolf Run, Dayton and Eagle Valley. Each course offers its own unique experience and challenges. Donated by TGP Board Member Karel Ancona, this package is valued at $1,000.

Cheryl Rotter, TGP board member and husband Mark, have donated the second package, a day of golfing with them as their guests at beautiful, exclusive and private Clear Creek Tahoe Golf. The auction winner plus one will enjoy 18 holes of golf, lunch and post-round drinks with the Rotters. This club can only be played by special invitation from a club member, making this item truly priceless or $700 if you could play, eat and drink at the cub and is to be redeemed during the 2018 summer/fall season. The minimum bid is $700.

"We're excited about this year's auction items, grateful for our auctioneers from Harcourts NV1 Realty and for the community's support that allows us to continue our mission to provide ag education to our next generation, to provide fresh vegetables to those in our community who are in need and in expanding our footprint," Karen said.

TGP collaborated in 2017 with Carson Tahoe Medical Center in creating Foothill Garden at the hospital campus. In addition to providing a serene environment, all produce grown there is donated to Meals on Wheels and Eagle Valley Children's Home. Steps to create a Community Garden at Mills Park are also being taken.

"Concert Under the Stars is our biggest fundraiser of the year and every dollar raised supports TGP's efforts," Karen said.

The show, produced by Chili Bop Entertainment and hosted by The Greenhouse Project will, go on rain or shine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 6:30. Tickets start at $30 and are available at http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org . An array of food trucks and multiple bars will provide food and beverages. The Brewery Arts Center is located at 449 W. King St. For information, call 775-882-3353.