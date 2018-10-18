Artists sought for 66th annual Nevada Day show

The Nevada Artists Association invites all artists to enter its 66th annual Nevada Day Art Show.

This is a judged show and there's no set theme, although the show committee will select a painting for the coveted "Spirit of Nevada" award.

In addition, Pat Holub will select a painting of her choice for the Pat Holub award.

All media is acceptable — the show committee can jury out unacceptable subject matter.

Categories include: Paintings in oil, watercolor, and acrylic, Pencil and pastels, photography, digital art, sculpture and mixed media. All wall art must be wired for hanging. No saw tooth hangers allowed. Frames and mats must be presentable.

The NAA Gallery is located at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.

Entry date is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. All art must be for sale and remain on exhibit through the run of the show which ends Dec. 1. Entries are limited to three, two of which may be photographs.

Entry Fees; NAA Members $10 for first piece, $5 subsequent pieces. Nonmembers $20 and $10 each additional piece. This is the NAA's premier show and all artists are invited. For more go to http://www.NevadaArtists.org.