At least two dead in crash at Highway 50 and Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach

The Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead today after a crash at Highway 50 and Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach.

The crash was reported about 3 p.m. NHP says a Honda Civic and a Ford F-350 are involved. Highway 50 is closed in both directions.

Traffic is being diverted to dirt roads off US-50.

No other information is available.

UPDATE: US-50 at Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach. 2 confirmed fatalities. Honda Civic and a Ford F-350 involved. US-50 still closed in both directions. Traffic diverted to dirt roads off US-50. Use caution through the evening commute @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/O0GW8Oow6J — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) February 16, 2018