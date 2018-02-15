 At least two dead in crash at Highway 50 and Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach | NevadaAppeal.com

DWHsO_DV4AEpbB8

Courtesy of NHP / Twitter

The Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead today after a crash at Highway 50 and Cheyenne Trail in Stagecoach.
The crash was reported about 3 p.m. NHP says a Honda Civic and a Ford F-350 are involved. Highway 50 is closed in both directions.
Traffic is being diverted to dirt roads off US-50.
No other information is available.