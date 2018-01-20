Austin’s House hosting 10th anniversary bash in Gardnerville

An event that invites attendees to don their jeans and jewels will help rural Northern Nevada's only emergency children's shelter celebrate a milestone.

Austin's House, a 5,000-square-foot facility in northern Douglas County, just south of Carson City, is celebrating a decade since it first opened its doors.

Plenty of music, dancing and other merriment will be the hallmark of the Denim & Diamonds 10th anniversary fundraiser on Feb. 24 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

The shelter's primary fundraiser of the year will open at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by a dinner of western barbecue. The party will continue with music, dancing, raffle prizes and silent auctions at 9 p.m.

The grand prize raffle winner will receive four park hopper tickets for Disney California Adventure Park, plus two round-trip airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to any destination it serves. Winners need not be present to claim their prize.

Tickets for the bash are available at several support levels, starting at $60. For details about the levels and the perks for each, and to order tickets, go to http://www.AustinsHouse.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Grand prize raffle tickets can be purchased from Austin's House or any board member for $20 each.

Funds will help the shelter care for its residents, including newborns and children up to age 18, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Children stay at Austin's House until they're reunited with their family or until an appropriate long-term placement is chosen.

This year's event sponsors include: GE/Baker Hughes, Carson City Toyota, Carson Valley Medical Center, and John and Linda Cuddy Stieber.

For information about the shelter, call at 775-267-6711.