Auto scavenger hunt to finish in Carson City

A 1,200-mile automobile scavenger hunt is scheduled to finish on July 12 at the The Fox Brewpub in downtown Carson City.

More than 70 cars and 150 people from 31 states and three Canadian provinces will participate in the four-day journey westward across Highway 50. The race starts in Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday and ends Thursday in Carson City.

An awards ceremony will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Bob McFadden Plaza.

"Rally North America would like to thank James Salanoa, events manager of Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority. He was extremely helpful in bringing this event to Carson City and assisting with lodging in the area," said Tony Intrieri, Rally North America volunteer operations manager. "We would also like to thank Mayor (Bob) Crowell for taking time out of his day to welcome our group to the Carson City area at our awards ceremony."

The race features 72 teams of two or more people, two racing venues, and more than 25 stops across Highway 50.

Teams will search for check points and items found along the route West from Pueblo through Grand Junction, into Utah and in Ely.

This year's race is a charitable fundraiser for Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), a non-profit organized in 1984 for survivors of fallen police officers killed in the line of duty. With more than 50 local chapters nationwide, COPS is made up of over 47,000 survivor members today. They include spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and affected co-workers.

Visit http://www.RallyNorthAmerica.com for information about Rally North America. Visit http://www.nationalcops.org to learn more about COPS.