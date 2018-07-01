Award-winning fireworks and carnival to Carson City

RSVP is hosting the July 4 celebration and carnival in Mills Park. A winner of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce 2016 Event of the Year, and voted one of Carson City's top 3 Best Annual Events in 2017 — once again, we expect both local residents and the many visitors to our area to join us for live music, great food and craft vendors, and the excitement of carnival rides and games designed for all ages! This year's event takes place at Mills Park. It began on Saturday and runs through Wednesday, July 4. All day carnival wristbands are $30 at the park. Additionally, $5 discount coupons off unlimited ride wristbands are available courtesy of Carson City Toyota. Coupons will be available at the RSVP Beer booth or can be downloaded from the RSVP website at http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org/community outreach/RSVP Fairs.

The pyrotechnics are provided in partnership with Carson City Toyota and designed to bring you beautiful and thrilling fireworks to mark the occasion of our nation's independence.

Schedule:

Today: 1 p.m.-10 p.m.; DJ peforming

Monday and Tuesday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 1 p.m.- 10 p.m.; Live band: Wunderlust (a tribute to the one hit wonders), 4-8 p.m.; Live Remote with Wild 102.9 FM, 6-9 p.m.; Accompaniment on 102.9 FM during the Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Wheelhouse Skate Expo all weekend long (includes giveaways and a skate jam)!

A beautiful and thrilling fireworks display, will take place at 9:30 pm on July 4. For those attending at the park, a stage and premium sound system will allow them to listen to the fully synchronized patriotic musical accompaniment. RSVP will partner with Cumulus Radio to carry the soundtrack over Wild 102.9 so that anyone with a radio signal can experience the same effect. This has proven to be a winning combination for those viewing our nation's Independence Day salute which is surely cause for celebration.

"All proceeds go toward services for Carson City seniors designed to assist them to remain independent and in their own homes with dignity. RSVP Independent Living Programs include lifesaving services such as escorted transportation, respite care for family caregivers, volunteer companions for frail, homebound seniors, resistance exercise training, homemaker services, pro-bono legal services, personal emergency response systems, free Farmer's Market coupons and much more," said Susan Haas, executive director & CEO of RSVP.

"We are truly honored to be able to produce a magnificent fireworks display in Carson City because our nation's Independence is surely cause for celebration!" Haas said. "We are so grateful for the support received thus far especially from: Carson City Redevelopment Authority, Carson City Toyota, The Gold Dust West, Adele's, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Carson Tahoe Health, Alpine Insurance and NV Energy who have generously donated to help make this spectacular event possible."

For those wishing to help support bringing this wonderful display in Nevada's capitol, tax deductible donations are welcome and proceeds from the event support programs which keep Carson City senior citizens, veterans and persons living with a disability independent and in their own homes with dignity. Please send checks to PO Box 1708, Carson City, NV 89702 Attn: Fireworks Fund.

To make a donation by credit card, please visit our website at http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org or call 775-687-4680 x2.

For more information about the event or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, contact RSVP Fair Manager, Anita Moreno, at 775-687-4680 x7 or amoreno@nvrsvp.com.