Backpacks to be distributed to Carson City students

In a collaborative effort with the Carson City School District, the Nevada Department of Education will divide and pack more than 600 backpacks and books for the education of disadvantaged children and youth across Nevada. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies and hygiene items, three-ring binders and an assortment of books (four different titles).

Feed the Children will ship the supplies to the McKinney-Vento Students in Transition Program where items will be divided up, assembled and distributed to more than 17 districts throughout the state.

"Our district and employees are happy to host this activity," Carson City Schools superintendent Richard Stokes said. "Our schools are extensions of our community, so providing for students in Nevada who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence is really a part of who we all are."

The effort will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Carson City School District, Operations Service Center, 398 N Richmond St. (Richmond and Telegraph St.).