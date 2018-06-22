Baptist churches to merge in Carson City

Members of Capital Baptist Church and First Baptist Church both in Carson City overwhelminging voted for a merger of the two churches at special meetings on Wednesday.

The two churches will combine to form the new church, Mountain Vista Baptist Church, with the first official combined service of the two churches' congregations coming together scheduled for July 29.

The site of First Baptist Church, 1750 Mountain, will continue to be the home of Mountain Vista Baptist Church. Capital Baptist Church pastor Chase Ward will continue to serve as pastor at Mountain Vista Baptist Church.

In two separate meetings on Wednesday, 96 percent of those who voted at both churches voted in favor of the merger.