Battle Born Social 1st anniversary party to celebrate family, generations

Cost: $20 at the door for heavy appetizers and drinks benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and Meals on Wheels Carson City

Battle Born Social, an eatery located at 318 N. Carson Street, featuring small bites, locally sourced food and beverages and a social club atmosphere, celebrates its first anniversary with a community party benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and Meals on Wheels Carson City Thursday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For Battle Born's chef and co-owner David Stern, business is a family affair. A single father of two rambunctious little boys, Stern and his parents, Dave and Theresa Stern, opened Battle Born Social one year ago.

"Family is our most important gift," Stern said. "We wanted to share our family values of service to community, sharing a meal around the family table and socializing with friends."

In keeping with the community theme, the event features appetizers and signature cocktails, including Bently Ranch frank sliders, open-faced Borda Ranch lamb sliders, watermelon and poached pear salad with Dayton Valley Aquaponics sunflower shoots, Root Beer Pork Tostada with Hyde's Herbs micro cilantro and Bananas Fosters Cheesecake, along with Battle Born's signature cocktails selected for the evening.

The event is $20 per person with proceeds going to the two community organizations.

The three generations of the Stern family work, live and play together. Stern said he and his parents chose to donate the evening's proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club and Meals on Wheels because they are groups that support the community's most important and vulnerable citizens.

Recommended Stories For You

"My kids and I wouldn't be where we are without my parents," Stern said. "These two groups represent the most important aspects of my life. I was a Club kid and it gave me a really great foundation growing up. Meals on Wheels provides food and comfort to people who are grandparents, parents, siblings and friends. It was a no-brainer for us."

Battle Born Social is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 775-301-6695.