Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set

The Carson City community can save lives in support of local first responders during "Battle of the Badges"-inspired blood drives on Thursday, November 1 at Carson City Fire Department or Carson City Sheriff's Department.

Participants will receive a brand-new Vitalant T-shirt to celebrate the blood center's new name and look (formerly United Blood Services). The blood collected will be needed as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Donors can schedule their appointment in Carson City at the Fire Department by visiting http://bit.ly/CCFDNov1 or at the Sheriff's Department at http://bit.ly/CCSONov1.

Appointments can also be booked in advance at (800) 696-4484. Donors can save time by completing their Health History Questionnaire at vitalant.org the day of their appointment and printing their Fast Track Donation ticket. Donors must bring a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome.

The blood drive will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Carson City Fire Department, 777 S. Stewart St., and from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Carson City Sheriff's Department Ormsby Room, 911 E. Musser.