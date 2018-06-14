Be a happy camper this summer in Nevada

Picture yourself surrounded by nature … hiking, birding, bike riding, rafting, or fishing for your lunch during the day, and relaxing, sitting around a campfire, singing songs, counting shooting stars, toasting marshmallows, and drinking hot chocolate by night. June is National Camping Month, and with campgrounds at 17 of Nevada's State Parks, spanning every corner of the state, you can enjoy just about any type of camping adventure you choose.

For off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, numerous Nevada State Parks feature access to pristine, motorized trail systems for a thrilling outdoor experience. Additionally, nine of Nevada's campgrounds are designated "Historic Sites," providing stellar opportunities for visitors to explore and connect with Nevada's unique heritage. While out and about, you can even upload your photographs of plants and animals to the iNaturalist App, available on Android and Apple devices, to help identify area species and contribute to the Nevada Natural Heritage Program's official scientific knowledgebase.

"Each of Nevada's beloved State Park campgrounds offer a vibrant outdoor retreat, abounding with breathtaking sights and incredible adventures waiting to be discovered," said Brad Crowell, director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "Our campgrounds are rich with stories, historic treasures, rare species, recreational opportunities, and unique vistas that make Nevada a great place to live, work, and play."

When you're ready to stake your tent and become one with nature, check out the following Nevada State Park campgrounds for a fun and memorable adventure:

Lyon County — Dayton State Park, Dayton (historic site); Fort Churchill State Historic Park, Silver Springs (historic site)

Churchill County — Lahontan State Recreation Area, Fallon

Lander County — Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, Austin (historic site)

Washoe County — Washoe Lake State Park, Washoe City

White Pine County — Cave Lake State Park, Ely (access to off-highway vehicle trails); Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park, Ely (historic site; access to off-highway vehicle trails)

Pershing County — Rye Patch State Park, Lovelock (access to off-highway vehicle trails)

Elko County — Wild Horse State Recreation Area, Elko; South Fork State Park, Spring Creek

Lincoln County — Beaver Dam State Park, Panaca (historic site); Cathedral Gorge State Park, Panaca (historic site); Echo Canyon State Park, Pioche; Spring Valley State Park, Pioche (historic site); Kershaw-Ryan State Park, Caliente (historic site)

Note: off-highway vehicle trails are found all along the Silver State Trails in Lincoln County.

Clark County — Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, Laughlin; Valley of Fire State Park, Overton (historic site)

From the Nevada Division of Forestry:

There's nothing quite like enjoying the great outdoors with a roaring fire, gooey s'mores, and a night sky full of stars. It is important to remember, however, that most wildfires are caused by human-related activities. So, to help prevent a campfire from igniting into a wildfire, the Nevada Division of Forestry shares the following safety tips:

Only use existing campfire rings.

Be sure your match is out. Hold it until it is cold.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

Consider using a small stove instead of a campfire for cooking in remote areas.

Ready to set up camp amidst an awe-inspiring scene? Discover your next camping adventure by visiting parks.nv.gov.