Be a smart seller to sell your home

If you are planning to sell your home anytime soon, now is the time to start thinking about the best way to approach the situation. Being well-prepared and organized will help ensure a successful sale, and make the process less stressful for you and your family. Here are five strategies to consider before you begin the process:

Hire the Best REALTOR for You

A good REALTOR will be in tune with the local market, help you set a competitive price, and will implement an effective, customized marketing program. Ask friends and business associates for REALTOR recommendations, and then select a few professionals to interview in order to determine the best fit for you.

Price Your Home to Sell

Work with your REALTOR to set an accurate market value for your home. Remember, market value is the amount a buyer is willing to pay for your house, not what your neighbor sold his house for, or what is listed on your latest tax assessment. Approach your selling price objectively, do not let your emotions interfere with determining the "accurate" market value.

Beautify Your Home Inside and Out

Recommended Stories For You

Homes that present well from the moment you walk up to the front door, are often the homes that generate the most viable interest, and sometimes even multiple offers. Spruce up the exterior of your house with fresh flowers, a well-manicured lawn, and tidy walkways. Clean and de-clutter your home thoroughly, including closets, garages and even crawl spaces. Also, take the time and effort to prepare your house so buyers will not have to do a large amount of work and repairs.

Hire a Home-Staging Firm

Working with a professional home staging firm definitely can take the presentation of your home to the next level, and will present your home in the best manner possible. While the average cost of staging a house is around $1,800, prices vary greatly, from a few hundred dollars when doing it yourself, to several thousand dollars depending on the size of the property and number of rooms.

Respond Promptly to Requests for Showings

Each showing increases the chances of selling your house, so respond promptly to each request. Also, if an agent requests a time that does not work for you and your family, immediately offer another option that does. Make sure your house is clean, the temperature is comfortable, lights are turned on (especially, if the showing is in the evening), pets are secured or at another location, and the overall atmosphere is a positive experience for the prospective buyer.

If you need assistance finding a real estate-related professional in our area, please contact Sierra Nevada Realtors at 775-885-7200 or snar.org. Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas. They are committed to building better communities throughout the region, and participating in the political process to protect the industry as well as private property rights.

Sandee Smith is president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors and a realtor with Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City. With more than 25 years of experience in sales, lending and home staging, her earned designations include Certified Residential Specialist, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Accredited Buyer's Representative, and Certified Negotiating Expert. She welcomes real estate questions and can be reached at 775-250-6672 or RealtorSandee@yahoo.com.