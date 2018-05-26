Bensinger voted Carson Tahoe Auxilian of the Year

The Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary has begun its summer break until September; however, during its last general meeting the members voted Marie Bensinger Auxilian of the Year.

Bensinger has served as treasurer and parliamentarian for the past four years. She was also the parliamentarian at the fall 2017 Nevada Association of Hospital Auxiliaries and Volunteers, hosted by the Carson City Chapter.

Bensinger is an ongoing volunteer for all auxiliary functions, in addition to many other volunteer opportunities for various local organizations.

Additionally, the auxiliary installed its new 2018-2019 executive board officers: Tamar Warren, president; Sam Allec, president-elect; Bensinger, treasurer; Mary Walker, recording secretary; and Gloria Seaton, vice president. Adrienne Murphy will serve as past president. The installation ceremony was conducted by Margaret Merritt.

The mission of the Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary is to support the hospital and make the patient experience more positive and memorable.

Since the early 1950s, this group of volunteers has worked diligently to raise funds to purchase necessary equipment for patient care.

A few of the purchases include sturdier wheelchairs to transport patients, AccuVein infrared vein finder machine to assist in finding a vein for easier blood draw in certain patients, televisions in the post-operating rooms, chemotherapy pumps, and a bladder scanner. They also provide continuing education scholarships for the hospital's nursing staff and for nursing students at Western Nevada College.

For information, contact Tamar Warren, auxiliary president, at 775-461-0311 or Auxiliarypulse@gmail.com.