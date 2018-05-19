Best of Carson City nomination process starts Monday

For the Best of Carson City contest hosted each year by the Nevada Appeal, we want to ensure everyone understands the updated process for this year.

We have introduced a 3-week nomination period which opens on Monday. After the nomination period, the Appeal team members will take a few days to review and make sure the nominations are in order on the final voting ballot.

The voting ballot will then be released with a two-week window for voting as in similar years.

After the voting period ends, Nevada Appeal staff will reach out to the winners and businesses who finished second and third.

The Nevada Appeal will publicize the process in print, online and through its social media channels.

You can find the nomination form at nevadaappeal.com/bestofcarson starting mid-Monday.