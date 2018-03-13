Between Horses and Humans building new scholarship fund

GARDNERVILLE — Northern Nevada non-profit Between Horses and Humans, BHH, seeks to grow a new scholarship fund which will work to support the endeavors of program participants. By offering this scholarship fund, BHH will continue in its mission to take youth "beyond the barn."

BHH is looking for local partners to provide donations matching up to $2,000 with partnership terms including, but not limited to: full recognition throughout the event, as well as co-branded documentation with regard to all scholarship awards and applications, and recognition on the BHH website.

The scholarship fund is set to be unveiled as the centerpiece of the third annual Garden Party fundraiser held in Genoa on June 2. This event will feature the music of Carson Valley favorite Dougie L, a specialty wine cabinet raffle, penny raffle, and "Christmas in June" craft market, as well as feature numerous opportunities to learn about BHH from students themselves.

Between Horses and Humans is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization teaching leadership through horsemanship to at-risk and troubled children and youth. All activities are offered free to participants, made possible by the monetary, resource, and time donations of program supporters.