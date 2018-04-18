Beware of energy scam calls

Residents in the area should beware of calls in which the caller poses as a NVEnergy representative threatening to turn off one's power.

In the phone call the person says the customer's power will be turned off within a half hour if they don't make a payment. The caller then gives the customer a number to call.

If anyone receives a phone call like this they shouldn't provide any personal information. NVEnergy's policy when it comes to payments isn't to call customers but send out a notice if payment is 30 days past due.