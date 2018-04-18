Beware of energy scam calls
April 18, 2018
Residents in the area should beware of calls in which the caller poses as a NVEnergy representative threatening to turn off one's power.
In the phone call the person says the customer's power will be turned off within a half hour if they don't make a payment. The caller then gives the customer a number to call.
If anyone receives a phone call like this they shouldn't provide any personal information. NVEnergy's policy when it comes to payments isn't to call customers but send out a notice if payment is 30 days past due.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- United States Air Force launches investigation into F-22A Raptor crash at Naval Air Station Fallon
- Out of My MinDesigns fabric store opening in Carson City
- Schools chief search down to 9
- Dawn Oxley sentenced to 90 months on drug charges
- Carson City Sheriff’s says Grand Slam time at Denny’s, possible fight reported