Birth announcements for Dec. 15-21, 2017

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Ramona Rivera-Rosas and Ricardo Blanco of Carson City, Alondra Blanco, born Dec. 15, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Megan Clark-Dougherty and JonPaul Paz of Carson City, Emily Michelle Paz, born Dec. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Lisa and Rak Dettelback of Reno, Quinn Linda-Mae Dettelback, born Dec. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Patricia Hoffman of Carson City, Alison Mae Anstedt, born Dec. 18, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Amanda Running Wolf and Christopher McLaughlin of Carson City, Blessing Sage Lillie Running Wolf McLaughlin, born Dec. 20, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Anastasia Snodgrass of Gardnerville, Messiah Delany, born Dec. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Sydney Aqua and Forrest Crooks-Burrows of Dayton, Knoxxly Forrest Burrows, born Dec. 21, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Brianne Madsen and William Wirtanen of Gardnerville, William Michael Wirtanen, born Dec. 21, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.