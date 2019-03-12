Blast causes extensive damage to Virginia City saloon

The Delta Saloon in Virginia City was severely damaged by an explosion Tuesday morning.

Storey County Manager Pat Whitten said the explosion happened just before 9 a.m., leaving the structure so badly damaged it can't be occupied. He said it will remain closed until further notice.

He said one employee was inside when the blast occurred and was initially treated and released. But now, he said, that person is being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The explosion also forced closure of "C" Street through town.

Whitten said a number of agencies responded to help the Storey County fire and sheriff's departments including Nevada Highway Patrol, state health officials since the Delta is a restaurant and the Nevada Division of Forestry.

He said the Department of Transportation had just finished its sweep of the street at 1:30 p.m. and he was waiting to get the street reopened. In the meantime, traffic was being diverted so other "C" Street businesses could remain open.

Whitten said the initial report was a gas leak caused the blast but he has no evidence to confirm or deny that at this point. The Delta had a propane delivery on Monday.

The historic saloon was best known for its "Suicide Table" where those who lost their fortune gambling supposedly took their own lives.