BLM Carson City district selling firewood permits

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City district is continuing to sell firewood cutting permits at multiple locations. Pinyon Pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees â€” standing or down â€” may be cut.

Permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. Permits for no more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of 10 cords. A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than 10 cords. Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations are provided when purchasing permits.

While out cutting firewood, remember to be in possession of your permit and map. During dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water. In addition, all chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors. Report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.

The BLM Carson City office can process credit card orders in person or over the phone and all locations accept cash or check.

Office hours for the Carson City District Office are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is located at 5665 Morgan Mill Road.

Permits can also be purchased at the following locations:

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 1477 U.S. Highway 395, Suite A inside the museum building in Gardnerville.

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 3 Webster St., Markleeville.

UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 111 Sheckler Road.

For information, call Paul Fuselier at 775-885-6000.