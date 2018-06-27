BLM hearing to discuss using vehicles in wild horse management

The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a public hearing to discuss the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the monitoring and management of wild horses or burros on public lands in Nevada. The hearing will be held Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the BLM Carson City District Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, in Carson City.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive information and public comment on the use of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft to inventory wild horse or burro populations and the use of helicopters to gather and remove excess animals. The hearing will also consider the use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses or burros as well as to conduct field monitoring activities.

An annual public hearing is required to comply with Section 404 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. The BLM proposes to use a helicopter, fixed wing aircraft and other motorized vehicles to conduct population surveys on herd management areas and obtain seasonal distribution information for wild horse and burro herds throughout Nevada.

Also proposed is using a helicopter to assist in gathering excess wild horses and burros on HMAs and complexes throughout the state during the coming year. The actual number of areas where gathers or population surveys will be conducted will depend on a number of factors including funding. The hearing will also cover the possible use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses or burros as well as to conduct field monitoring activities.

For information, call John Axtell at 775-885-6000. If you can't attend the hearing, written comments must be mailed to the BLM Carson City District Office, attention: John Axtell, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City 89701 and must be received by close of business Tuesday to be considered.