BLM requests public comments on Silver Springs Maintenance Station Project

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) for lease/conveyance of approximately 20 acres of public land to Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the Silver Spring Maintenance Station Project. The maintenance station would support constructing and maintaining highways in the Silver Springs area in Lyon County. Public comments on the EA will be accepted through Oct. 30.

The project area doesn't include lands that are privately owned, managed by local governments, local Indian reservations, or federal lands not administered by the BLM. There are two right of way holders with three right of way grants adjacent to or overlapping the project area.

To access and review the EA and other documents go to the project website located at https://go.usa.gov/xPnCe

Send comments to: Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, 5665 Morgan Mill Rd, Carson City 89701 or email at: gbuma@blm.gov. Comments can also be faxed to: 775-885-6147 Attn: Gerrit Buma.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comment, you should be aware your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold personally identifying information from public review, we can't guarantee we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.

For more information contact Terah Malsam at 775-885-6153 or email tmalsam@blm.gov.