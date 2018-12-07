BLM rolls with Bently land acquisition

The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Bently Land Acquisition Project of 14,522 acres of environmentally sensitive lands owned by Bently Family Limited Partnership. The Secretary of the Interior approved funds for this project as part of Round 15 of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act. The parcels are located in Douglas, Carson City and Lyon Counties.

The land acquired, located in the Pine Nut Mountain Planning Management Unit of the Bi-State Action Plan, would consolidate federal ownership and management for the protection of Bi-State Sage Grouse Habitat, cultural resources, riparian areas, other wildlife habitat and improve public access.

A copy of the EA and other associated documents are available in the BLM Carson City District Office and on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xPJRh

For more information, contact Gerrit Buma at 775-885-6004.