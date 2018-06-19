BLM seeks input on proposed acquisition of Pine Nut land

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, is soliciting input for the proposed acquisition of 14,522 acres of environmental sensitive lands owned by Bently Family Limited Partnership as part of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act (SNPLMA) Round 15 nominations. Public comments will be accepted through July 15.

The land proposed to be acquired in fee is located in the Pine Nut Mountain Planning Management Unit of the Bi-State Action Plan, and would consolidate federal ownership and management for the protection of Bi-State Sage Grouse Critical Habitat, cultural resources, riparian areas, and other wildlife habitat, and improve public access.

For information and maps go to the Project website at: https://go.usa.gov/xQeSF

Send comments to: Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City 89701 or email at: gbuma@blm.gov. Comments can also be faxed to: 775-885-6147 Attn: Gerrit Buma.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information in your comment, you should be aware your entire comment — including your personal information — may be publicly available at any time.

For information, contact Buma at 775-885-6000 or gbuma@blm.gov.