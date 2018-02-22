BLM to burn piles of branches in Pine Nut Mountains

The thinning of trees in the Pine Nut Mountains has produced piles of branches which will be burned starting Friday, and continue through the following week. The burning will happen on days when enough precipitation has fallen to prevent fire from spreading beyond the pile areas and road conditions allow safe access. The piles are located south of Rawe Peak in the north portion of the range and near Sunrise Pass in the central portion of the range.

On ignition days, smoke may be visible to surrounding residents and travelers but the closest pile burn is approximately seven miles from the nearest residence. The burn is planned for areas where trees have recently been thinned to reduce high severity wildfire and increase growth and vigor of residual trees. The thinning and burn are part of an ongoing effort by the BLM in the Pine Nut Mountains to restore a healthy, diverse and resilient ecosystem.

For further information please call Tim Roide, Fire Management Specialist, at 775-885-6185.