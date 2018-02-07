Boys and Girls Clubs open new entrance in Carson City

The Boys and Girls Clubs celebrated their new entrance Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The remodeled entrance, which features a new security system, was created to help enhance the safety of the clubs-goers by providing a more secure entryway into the facility.

"We heard what our parents were asking of us and we want to protect our kids," said director Katie Leao at the ceremony.

Leao told the audience the more-secure entrance has been a desire of hers since she took over her position nearly two years ago.

"This entryway will be inviting, secure and provide a more efficient system for the checkin and checkout process," Leao said. "Additional security measures will give us the ability to have a 360-degree view of daily operations at the club."

Local dignitaries were present at the ribbon-cutting including members of the Chamber of Commerce, the school district, Sheriff Ken Furlong and Mayor Bob Crowell.

"This is a fantastic addition to the Boys and Girls Club," Crowell said. "A big part of the quality of life in Carson City is a direct result of the Boys and Girls Club … I look at the club as the jewel of Carson City, it displays that the heart of the community is here."

Crowell said the efforts of the staff at the facility nearly brought tears to his eyes, thinking of how it helps children of all backgrounds in Carson City. It has been serving the community for 25 years and sees nearly 400 youth per day.

"It makes Carson City and the world a better place to live," Crowell said.

The $150,000 project, which began in November, was funded through local donors, community partners and a $50,000 Renovation Across America grant from Lowe's. The William N. Pennington Foundation's grant also provided state-of-the-art security systems which includes new cameras around the inside and outside of the building, communication devices and a lockdown system.

"The visibility to keep the kids secure is the whole reason we are here," said Bill Miles, of Miles Construction who helped with the project.

Miles credited a number of local organizations and businesses around Carson who donated supplies, labor and time to help with the project. The entrance was designed by Berger-Hannafin Architects and built by Miles Construction with the help of numerous local subcontractors including Briggs Electric, BW Cabinets and Doors, Capital Glass, Protec Finishes, B&C Cabinets & Millwork, Legacy Fire Services, Rick's Floor Covering, Olson Heating and Air Conditioning, Lowe's, Valspar Paint and United Rentals.

"The love this community has for the club is tremendous," Miles said.