Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada kicks off $25 for 25 campaign

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada kicked off its $25 for 25 campaign, a donor program designed to help the Club achieve long-term financial sustainability.

The program aims to bolster fundraising activities and bring awareness to the programs the Clubs provide to more than 2,500 children in Carson City and Carson Valley.

Katie Leao, chief professional officer for the Clubs, said if everyone in Carson City and Carson Valley was able to give $25 today, it would fund the Clubs' entire operating costs for a year.

"The $25 for 25 campaign aims to sustain operations and ensure our services will continue uninterrupted throughout the year," Leao said. "In the last 25 years, the Club has given more than 20,000 kids a safe place to go after school and $25 for 25 will help us expand our services to our Douglas County programs, our Carson City Clubhouse and two Carson City school sites."

Nick Brancato, resource development director for the Clubs, said benefits of a recurring monthly pledge provide a simple, but impactful way for a broader base of people to give.

"A $25 pledge per month equates to just a few cups of a coffee and that can give a child access to monthly participation in our Healthy Habits program, daily healthy food options and daily help with homework during our Power Hour," Bracato said. "It's easy, automatic and convenient and spreading a gift throughout the year eases impact to pocketbooks. A little goes a long way."

Recommended Stories For You

The Clubs are also working with Campagni Auto Group as part of their Carson City Toyota Cares program which will match community donations, up to $10,000, by March 31. Pledges made through the $25 for 25 Campaign in March will go toward this match.

Donations to the Club can be made by visiting http://bit.ly/2FH96My.