Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada need AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is looking to fill three AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America positions: Volunteer Coordinator and Program Developer and Fundraising Coordinator for a one-year term, which will serve both Carson City and Carson Valley clubhouse locations.

A domestic counterpart to the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps VISTA serves communities in need by mobilizing resources and strengthening organizations through volunteering.

"These positions will be integral in building the capacity of our club to better serve our kids," said Nick Brancato, resource development director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada. "Conversely, the chosen candidates will gain real-world, hands-on professional development experience through the platform of national service, while having an immediate and tangible impact to our community."

Other benefits of committing to a year of service with AmeriCorps VISTA include ongoing training, health coverage, childcare assistance if eligible, a living allowance stipend, and the choice of an end of service Education Award or additional stipend.

"This is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to commit to a cause greater than themselves," Brancato said. "Having served two years as an AmeriCorps member myself, I can speak to the life-changing and career-defining experiences a year of national service can provide."

To learn more about AmeriCorps VISTA, visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/americorpsvista.

For information about these positions, contact Brancato at 775-882-8820 or nickb@bgcwn.org.