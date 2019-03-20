Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada seek donations for luau

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is looking for raffle items for their upcoming fundraiser.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Luau is scheduled Sept. 7 at the Multi-purpose Athletic Center and annually raises about 20 percent of the organization's operating budget.

Donations for the raffle can include items or gift certificates. Organizers are also looking for sponsors for the event.

To donate or for information, contact Andie Wilson, luau committee co-chair, at 775-721-2980.