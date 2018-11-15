Boys, Girls Clubs to host free series on parenting

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is hosting a series of free parenting workshops beginning Saturday, Nov. 17, at its Carson City campus, 1870 Russell Way. The classes are free, and lunch and childcare are provided on site.

The classes, taught by Jill Packman, PhD, MFT, are designed to provide parents with tools and hands-on exercises to help build stronger, more positive relationships with their children.

The following sessions will be offered: Conflict Resolution, Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – noon; Supporting Your Kids Through Peer Relationships, Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. – noon; Navigating Through the Difficult Conversations

Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. – noon.

Reservations are requested. Call (775) 882-8820 or email matts@bgcwn.org.