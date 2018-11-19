Brandon Hall of Carson City receives Biola’s highest academic scholarship

Brandon Hall of Carson City is one of 155 students from Biola University to be awarded the President's Scholarship, the highest academic scholarship a student can receive at the institution. Each recipient is awarded $19,000 with the potential to renew the scholarship each year they are enrolled at Biola.

A reception to celebrate the students who received the President's Scholarship was held Oct. 26. School deans and faculty attended to congratulate and encourage students on their academic journey.

Biola awards scholarships ranging from $6,000 to $19,000. Eligibility for the President's Scholarship is based on the student's unweighted final high school grade point average and scores received on the SAT or ACT. Students awarded with a President's Scholarship must maintain a 3.2 GPA to renew their scholarship.

For information, visit http://www.biola.edu.