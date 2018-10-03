Breakfast with Bonkowski on Friday

Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski is inviting those from the community to join him for Breakfast With Brad from 7 to 8 a.m., on Friday at the Cracker Box Restaurant.

"I really enjoy these regular get togethers, they are a great opportunity for you and all Carson City residents to ask questions about city issues as well as share ideas and concerns with me," Bonkowski said. "Over the past several years, these morning meetings have allowed me to interact with people one on one, in an informal environment. I welcome input on any issues impacting the city.

"The state is gearing up for the next legislative session, and I will be keeping a close eye on any legislation that might impact our area. I've also been asked questions recently about the Curry Street project. It's on track for completion by Nevada Day. We'll soon start work on the other corridor projects, if you want to talk about those projects, the legislative session or anything else related to the city I encourage you to join us Friday. Feel free to bring a friend or neighbor."

No purchase is necessary and the coffee is on Bonkowski. The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William Street.