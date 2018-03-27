Brew, Brats and Ballet planned in Carson City, Reno

Northern Nevada's only professional ballet company is offering a casual atmosphere filled with original dance, local beer and plenty of brats to boot at two venues in April.

Brew, Brats and Ballet, a celebration of new choreography, is returning at 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 2 p.m. April 8 at the Reno Little Theater in Reno and 4 p.m. April 15 at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City.

Sierra Nevada Ballet is partnering with the two venues to produce the program that has become an annual tradition.

The event is modeled after Sacramento Ballet's Beer and Ballet and features short choreographic works by local and out-of-state choreographers.

The audiences will have the chance to sample local brews and sausage while enjoying new and eclectic choreographic offerings.

This year's program will feature work by Barbara Land, the former head of the University of Nevada, Reno's dance program; Jennifer August, the former artistic director of Black Rock Dance Company; Alexander Biber of the Sacramento Ballet; Oliver Adams, a dancer/choreographer from England who's now a dancer with the Smuin Ballet; Ananda Bena-Weber, a New York professional multidiscipline artist/choreographer/director; Donna Salgado, an award winning New York choreographer; Cris Camacho, an urban break dancer/teacher; and Sierra Nevada Ballet Artistic Director Rosine Bena.

Recommended Stories For You

The audience will hear about the creative process each choreographic artist practices before being entertained by the dancers of Sierra Nevada Ballet as they perform each new choreographic work.

The program will finish with an informal question-and-answer discussion between choreographers and audience members hosted each evening by a different leader of the arts community.

Tickets are expected to sell out. To buy them for the Carson City event, go to http://www.breweryarts.org, or call 775-883-1976. For the Reno showcase, go to http://www.renolittletheater.org, or call 775-329-0661. Tickets also are available through the Sierra Nevada Ballet, http://www.sierranevadaballet.org, 775-360-8663.